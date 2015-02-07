Match ends, Manchester City 1, Hull City 1.
Manchester City 1-1 Hull City
- Man City go four league games without win
- Hull end run of three league defeats
- Tigers move out of relegation zone
- City fall further behind Chelsea
James Milner salvaged a point for Manchester City against Hull but could not stop his side falling seven points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.
The visitors took the lead when David Meyler slotted in after Gaston Ramirez's shot struck the post.
The home side rallied after the break and Edin Dzeko's shot was palmed away by Tigers keeper Allan McGregor.
Sergio Aguero's shot hit the Hull crossbar before Milner scored with a curling free-kick in stoppage time.
There was little room for error for City as they chased Chelsea, who won at Aston Villa, but they paid the price for a lethargic first half.
City were again without Yaya Toure, who is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ivory Coast, and they are winless in all five Premier League matches their influential midfielder has missed this season.
The home side's manager, Manuel Pellegrini, will also have concerns about his side's home form, with three of their four league defeats in the current campaign coming at the Etihad.
Hull moved out of the relegation zone but their players were dejected afterwards as they failed to hold on to a lead which would have seen them register their first league win at City.
Nevertheless, the Tigers produced a disciplined and organised defensive display which will stand them in good stead ahead of games against relegation rivals Aston Villa and QPR.
As well as struggling in defence, Steve Bruce's side have had problems in attack but, despite having failed to score in 11 of their previous 15 league matches, the visitors almost took the lead.
Robbie Brady whipped an out-swinging cross to the far post where Hull midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady and City left-back Gael Clichy both seemed to make contact with a header which came back off the bar.
The home side failed to heed the warning and were soon behind.
A poor clearance from City centre-back Martin Demichelis fell to Tigers midfielder Jake Livermore and, with City keeper Joe Hart out of his goal, he tried to guide in a shot which was saved.
However, after City failed to clear their lines and a Ramirez shot hit the post, Meyler latched on to a loose ball to slot Hull in front.
The game developed into a battle between the home side's attack and Hull's defence after the break.
City struggled to find the creativity to break down a resilient Hull with Dzeko's shot a rare occasion when Hull keeper Allan McGregor was called into action.
Visiting centre-back Alex Bruce survived giving away a penalty for a clumsy push on David Silva, while Aguero's effort came off the face of the crossbar before Milner struck.
Hull manager Steve Bruce: "I think that's five or six times it's happened to us this year that we've conceded late.
"Especially after last week we needed a response from the players, because against Newcastle we weren't anywhere near up to standard.
"That was a bit more like the team I've had the pleasure of managing for the last couple of years, but I'm disappointed for them because they've played so well.
"It's been an awful 10-12 weeks for us but hopefully that can galvanise the whole squad and help the confidence that has ebbed away a bit. If we can do that then we'll come back here next season and that's the aim of what we're trying to do."
Line-ups
Man City
- 1Hart
- 5Zabaleta
- 4Kompany
- 26Demichelis
- 22Clichy
- 8NasriBooked at 78mins
- 6RegesSubstituted forNavasat 45'minutes
- 25FernandinhoBooked at 85mins
- 21SilvaSubstituted forJoveticat 74'minutes
- 16Agüero
- 10DzekoSubstituted forMilnerat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Milner
- 11Kolarov
- 13Caballero
- 15Navas
- 18Lampard
- 20Mangala
- 35Jovetic
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 21DawsonBooked at 68mins
- 4Bruce
- 15McShane
- 27El MohamadyBooked at 60mins
- 14LivermoreBooked at 68mins
- 8HuddlestoneBooked at 90mins
- 7Meyler
- 25RamírezSubstituted forN'Doyeat 76'minutes
- 11BradySubstituted forQuinnat 90+1'minutes
- 24AlukoSubstituted forRobertsonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Davies
- 9Hernández
- 18Jelavic
- 22Harper
- 26Robertson
- 28N'Doye
- 29Quinn
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 45,233
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Hull City 1.
Foul by Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).
David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ahmed Elmohamady.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Paul McShane.
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dame N'Doye (Hull City).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 1, Hull City 1. James Milner (Manchester City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Stephen Quinn replaces Robbie Brady.
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Samir Nasri with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Samir Nasri (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Booking
Fernandinho (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Robbie Brady.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Booking
Samir Nasri (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Dame N'Doye (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Paul McShane.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Dame N'Doye replaces Gastón Ramírez.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Stevan Jovetic replaces David Silva.
Offside, Manchester City. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gaël Clichy with a cross.
Attempt saved. Samir Nasri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jake Livermore (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Michael Dawson (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Milner (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Andrew Robertson replaces Sone Aluko.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. James Milner replaces Edin Dzeko.
Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samir Nasri.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Robbie Brady.