Premier League
QPR0Southampton1

Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Southampton

By Mike Whalley

BBC Sport

Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane's goal was his fifth of the season
  • Mane scores fifth of season in stoppage time
  • QPR without a victory since 20 December
  • Taarabt makes only second league start of season
  • Targett taken to hospital with head injury

Sadio Mane's 93rd-minute winner moved Southampton up to third in the Premier League as managerless QPR suffered a fifth straight defeat.

The Senegal midfielder turned Nedum Onuoha to fire into the top corner.

QPR, led by academy coach Chris Ramsey after boss Harry Redknapp resigned on Tuesday, remain in the bottom three.

Jose Fonte hit the bar in the first half for Southampton, whose left-back Matt Targett was taken to hospital with a head injury.

The England Under-20 defender, in the starting line-up because Ryan Bertrand was suspended, needed seven minutes of treatment on the pitch after being left motionless an aerial collision with QPR winger Matty Phillips.

Media playback is not supported on this device

QPR 'deserved a point' - Ramsey

Manager Ronald Koeman, though, later confirmed that Targett had suffered no serious damage.

Koeman's side were good value for their fifth successive away victory, against a Rangers side who created few clear chances, although substitute Mauro Zarate had a goal disallowed after Mane scored.

Main Mane
Sadio Mane has scored in each of his last four Premier League starts for Southampton - against Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Tim Sherwood, who is expected to be Redknapp's permanent replacement, was not at Loftus Road to witness a game that suggested QPR have a lot of work to do if they are to remain in the Premier League.

Stand-in boss Ramsey attempted to freshen up QPR's side by giving Adel Taarabt - dismissed as not fit enough to play by Redknapp earlier this season - only his second league start of the campaign.

The Moroccan midfielder showed some neat touches, including a clever nutmegging of James Ward-Prowse, but was largely well policed by Victor Wanyama and was substituted after an hour.

Eljero Elia, who scored his first two Southampton goals when they won their last away game at Newcastle on 17 January, nearly embarrassed Rob Green early on, chipping wide from Wanyama's pass with the Rangers keeper out of position.

QPR's defensive despair
Queens Park Rangers have kept just four clean sheets all season, and none in their last six matches.

The visitors had the best first-half chances, with Fonte coming closest as he volleyed Ward-Prowse's corner against the bar from eight yards.

Mane had tested Green before that, and steered a shot wide after running in behind Clint Hill later in the half.

Media playback is not supported on this device

The better team won today - Koeman

Rangers created more openings in the second half, with Zarate steering a shot straight at Fraser Forster after Nathaniel Clyne failed to clear Phillips' cross.

Forster then reacted superbly to flick over a Joey Barton shot that was deflected off QPR's 13-goal top scorer Charlie Austin.

But Mane, playing his second Saints game since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, capped an excellent performance with a stylish winner.

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman on Matt Target's head injury: "Everything is now under control. He will have a headache but nothing more. That's good news."

On his side's performance: "I think we played well. We played good football and we had the best chances in the game. We were maybe lucky that Fraser Forster made that great save 10 minutes before the end, but I think the better team won today."

QPR caretaker-manager Chris Ramsey: "If I'm honest, I felt we rode our luck a bit in the first half. But the defeat was very difficult to take.

"It gives a lot of hope to the owners and fans to see that the players are trying their best to keep us in the division. We had some good spells of play, but we really need to tighten up on the quality of our passing and our creativity in the final third."

Chris Ramsey
Academy coach Chris Ramsey was in temporary charge of QPR following Harry Redknapp's resignation
Matt Targett
Southampton defender Matt Targett received seven minutes of treatment on the pitch
Les Ferdinand and Roy Hodgson
England boss Roy Hodgson watched beside QPR director of football Les Ferdinand
Sadio Mane
Mane's winner added to crucial goals he scored against Chelsea and Arsenal over New Year

Line-ups

QPR

  • 1Green
  • 15Onuoha
  • 22DunneSubstituted forVargasat 83'minutes
  • 4Caulker
  • 6HillBooked at 58mins
  • 7Phillips
  • 10Fer
  • 8BartonBooked at 14mins
  • 3TraoreSubstituted forIslaat 73'minutes
  • 27TaarabtSubstituted forZárateat 63'minutes
  • 9Austin

Substitutes

  • 12McCarthy
  • 14Isla
  • 19Kranjcar
  • 20Henry
  • 24Vargas
  • 25Zamora
  • 29Zárate

Southampton

  • 23ForsterBooked at 90mins
  • 2Clyne
  • 6José Fonte
  • 3Yoshida
  • 33TargettSubstituted forGardosat 26'minutes
  • 12WanyamaSubstituted forSchneiderlinat 61'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 8Davis
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 10Mané
  • 22EliaSubstituted forTadicat 80'minutes
  • 19Pellè

Substitutes

  • 1Davis
  • 4Schneiderlin
  • 5Gardos
  • 11Tadic
  • 28Reed
  • 34Flannigan
  • 45Seager
Referee:
Roger East
Attendance:
18,082

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Southampton 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Southampton 1.

Booking

Fraser Forster (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Mauro Zárate tries a through ball, but Nedum Onuoha is caught offside.

Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Southampton 1. Sadio Mané (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Maya Yoshida.

Graziano Pellè (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers).

Foul by Sadio Mané (Southampton).

Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Graziano Pellè (Southampton).

Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mauro Zárate (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Clint Hill.

Offside, Southampton. Maya Yoshida tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Nedum Onuoha tries a through ball, but Charlie Austin is caught offside.

Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jose Fonte (Southampton).

Mauro Zárate (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Eduardo Vargas replaces Richard Dunne.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Richard Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Steven Davis (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Dusan Tadic replaces Eljero Elia.

Delay in match Steven Caulker (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eljero Elia.

Foul by Maya Yoshida (Southampton).

Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sadio Mané (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers).

Booking

Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

Graziano Pellè (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Fraser Forster.

Attempt saved. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joey Barton.

Attempt blocked. Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Caulker with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Mauricio Isla replaces Armand Traore.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea24175254213356
2Man City24147347242349
3Southampton24143738172145
4Man Utd23127439221743
5Tottenham2413473731643
6Arsenal24126645271842
7Liverpool2411673327639
8West Ham2310673527836
9Swansea249782831-334
10Stoke239592628-232
11Newcastle238692935-630
12Everton246993134-327
13Crystal Palace2468102634-826
14Sunderland2441282234-1224
15West Brom2357112032-1222
16Aston Villa2457121232-2022
17Hull2448122134-1320
18Burnley2348112138-1720
19QPR2454152443-1919
20Leicester2445152138-1717
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you