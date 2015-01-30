Robert Huth: Stoke defender banned over gender comments

Robert Huth has made just four appearances for Stoke this season

Stoke City defender Robert Huth has been banned for two games and fined £15,000 for comments he made on social media related to gender reassignment.

The 30-year-old German had admitted breaching Football Association rules by interacting with a Twitter account that asked users to guess the gender of individuals in explicit pictures.

The FA said the offence was "an aggravated breach" due to the subject.

Huth has also agreed to complete a mandatory education course.

He will now miss his side's games at home to QPR on Saturday and away at Newcastle on 8 February.