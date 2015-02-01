Match ends, Udinese 0, Juventus 0.
Udinese 0-0 Juventus
Juventus missed the chance to extend their Serie A lead as they were held to an uneventful draw at Udinese.
The hosts could have taken a first-half lead but Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon denied Cyril Thereau.
Juve's Carlos Tevez came close to a late winner when he drilled his shot just wide from Paul Pogba's lay-off.
The visitors failed to muster many other clear-cut chances but remain top by seven points after Roma were held to a 1-1 home draw by Empoli on Saturday.
Juve's city rivals Torino recorded the biggest Serie A win of the weekend as a Fabio Quagliarella hat-trick helped them beat Sampdoria 5-1.
Napoli kept up the pressure on the top two as they won 2-1 at Chievo while fourth-placed Lazio were beaten 2-1 at second-bottom Cesena.
Line-ups
Udinese
- 31Karnezis
- 75Heurtaux
- 5Larangeira
- 89Piris
- 27Widmer
- 6Marques Loureiro
- 19dos Santos Torres
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 34Antunes da SilvaSubstituted forPasqualeat 66'minutes
- 77ThéréauBooked at 90mins
- 10Di NataleBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 18Bubnjic
- 21Hallberg
- 22Scuffet
- 23Alves dos Santos
- 26Pasquale
- 32Faraoni
- 94Aguirre
- 97Meret
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 4Cáceres
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 26LichtsteinerBooked at 83mins
- 37Pereyra
- 21Pirlo
- 6Pogba
- 33EvraSubstituted forPadoinat 74'minutes
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forMorataat 67'minutes
- 10Tévez
Substitutes
- 5Ogbonna
- 7Pepe
- 9Morata
- 11Coman
- 15Barzagli
- 17De Ceglie
- 20Padoin
- 30Storari
- 34Rubinho
- Referee:
- Andrea Gervasoni
- Attendance:
- 11,241
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Udinese 0, Juventus 0.
Booking
Cyril Théréau (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Simone Padoin (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cyril Théréau (Udinese).
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Andrea Pirlo.
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Iván Piris (Udinese).
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Thomas Heurtaux (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Danilo.
Andrea Pirlo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Guilherme (Udinese).
Booking
Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Antonio Di Natale (Udinese).
Foul by Paul Pogba (Juventus).
Iván Piris (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrea Pirlo (Juventus).
Allan (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Carlos Tévez (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Attempt missed. Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus).
Allan (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Silvan Widmer.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Di Natale (Udinese).
Foul by Simone Padoin (Juventus).
Thomas Heurtaux (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Carlos Tévez (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Attempt missed. Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Simone Padoin replaces Patrice Evra.
Foul by Paul Pogba (Juventus).
Allan (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Guilherme.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Pasquale (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Guilherme.