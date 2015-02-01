Udinese 0-0 Juventus

From the section

Carlos Tevez was unable to add to his 18 goals for Juventus this season

Juventus missed the chance to extend their Serie A lead as they were held to an uneventful draw at Udinese.

The hosts could have taken a first-half lead but Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon denied Cyril Thereau.

Juve's Carlos Tevez came close to a late winner when he drilled his shot just wide from Paul Pogba's lay-off.

The visitors failed to muster many other clear-cut chances but remain top by seven points after Roma were held to a 1-1 home draw by Empoli on Saturday.

Juve's city rivals Torino recorded the biggest Serie A win of the weekend as a Fabio Quagliarella hat-trick helped them beat Sampdoria 5-1.

Napoli kept up the pressure on the top two as they won 2-1 at Chievo while fourth-placed Lazio were beaten 2-1 at second-bottom Cesena.