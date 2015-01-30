Ollie Palmer: Grimsby Town keep Mansfield striker on loan

Ollie Palmer last scored for Mansfield in their FA Cup first-round replay win over Concord Rangers

Grimsby Town have extended the loan of striker Ollie Palmer from Mansfield Town until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old and has scored twice in three league games, helping the Mariners win all those matches.

That run has lifted Grimsby to fourth in the table going into the visit of bottom club AFC Telford United.

Palmer had only scored two goals in 21 appearances for League Two Mansfield this season before leaving on loan.