Mauricio Pochettino - Spurs boss says fixture pile-up is 'unfair'

"I believe there won't be many activities before Monday night's deadline." - Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham's fixture congestion before the League Cup final against Chelsea has been described as unfair by head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs will play four games in 11 days, including a Europa League tie away to Fiorentina within 72 hours of the final at Wembley on 1 March.

Pochettino, 42, said: "It is not the best situation, but we need to prepare for every game."

He also said he does not expect any new signings before the transfer deadline.

He dismissed speculation about the departures of winger Aaron Lennon and striker Emmanuel Adebayor as "just rumours".

Pochettino added: "I'm very happy with our squad. It's a strong squad. We are open to improve it, of course, but I believe there won't be many activities before Monday night's deadline."

Spurs booked their place at Wembley with a 3-2 aggregate victory over League One Sheffield United.

Tottenham play West Ham in the Premier League on 22 February, followed by a trip to Italy four days later before facing Chelsea in the final on the Sunday.

They then host Swansea in the league on the following Wednesday.

Pochettino added: "We are in the Europa League, Capital One Cup final and the Premier League. This is football. We are strong and will be ready to play the final on 1 March."

Tottenham travel to West Brom on Saturday in the league and Pochettino says his side need to focus on the next game.

"West Brom have become a different team under Tony Pulis. They play a different way," he said.

"We know how well he will prepare them for the game and it will be tough. We need to stop thinking about the Capital One Cup final because if not we will make a mistake."