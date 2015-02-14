Borussia Dortmund 4-2 1. FSV Mainz 05

Borussia Dortmund finished runners-up in the Bundesliga last season

Borussia Dortmund climbed out of the Bundesliga's relegation zone as Marco Reus scored one goal and set up another in a thrilling win over Mainz.

Dortmund fell behind to Elkin Soto's first-minute effort before two goals in six minutes by Neven Subotic and Reus put the hosts ahead.

Yunus Malli silenced the 80,000 crowd with an equaliser but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 3-2 before Nuri Sahin adding a fourth.

It was Dortmund's second straight win.

Jurgen Klopp's side now face a trip to current bottom club Stuttgart next week before their attention turns to the Champions League last-16 game away against Juventus on 24 February.

"Consistency is important now,' Klopp said.