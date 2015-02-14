Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2.
Borussia Dortmund 4-2 1. FSV Mainz 05
Borussia Dortmund climbed out of the Bundesliga's relegation zone as Marco Reus scored one goal and set up another in a thrilling win over Mainz.
Dortmund fell behind to Elkin Soto's first-minute effort before two goals in six minutes by Neven Subotic and Reus put the hosts ahead.
Yunus Malli silenced the 80,000 crowd with an equaliser but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 3-2 before Nuri Sahin adding a fourth.
It was Dortmund's second straight win.
Jurgen Klopp's side now face a trip to current bottom club Stuttgart next week before their attention turns to the Champions League last-16 game away against Juventus on 24 February.
"Consistency is important now,' Klopp said.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Weidenfeller
- 26Piszczek
- 4Subotic
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 29Schmelzer
- 8Gündogan
- 18Sahin
- 23KamplSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 70'minutes
- 7KagawaSubstituted forGinterat 78'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forRamosat 84'minutes
- 17Aubameyang
Substitutes
- 9Immobile
- 10Mkhitaryan
- 14Jojic
- 20Ramos
- 21Kirch
- 22Langerak
- 28Ginter
Mainz
- 1Kapino
- 18BrosinskiBooked at 48mins
- 26Bungert
- 16Bell
- 7Bengtsson
- 14Baumgartlinger
- 6Geis
- 19SotoSubstituted forClemensat 78'minutes
- 11Malli
- 23OkazakiSubstituted forDe Blasisat 82'minutes
- 31HofmannSubstituted forKoo Ja-Cheolat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jara
- 13Koo Ja-Cheol
- 15De Blasis
- 20Díaz Campbell
- 24Park Joo-Ho
- 27Clemens
- 38Zentner
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 80,200
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Nuri Sahin tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
Adrián Ramos (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johannes Geis (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nuri Sahin with a through ball.
Neven Subotic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo De Blasis (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Johannes Geis.
Attempt saved. Ja-Cheol Koo (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Adrián Ramos replaces Marco Reus.
Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).
Pablo De Blasis (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Pablo De Blasis replaces Shinji Okazaki.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Ilkay Gündogan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2. Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Christian Clemens replaces Elkin Soto.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Matthias Ginter replaces Shinji Kagawa.
Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niko Bungert (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nuri Sahin.
Foul by Neven Subotic (Borussia Dortmund).
Shinji Okazaki (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus with a through ball.
Foul by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund).
Pierre Bengtsson (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Henrikh Mkhitaryan replaces Kevin Kampl.
Neven Subotic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shinji Okazaki (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Borussia Dortmund).
Shinji Okazaki (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Kevin Kampl (Borussia Dortmund).
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Nuri Sahin tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.
Hand ball by Elkin Soto (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt missed. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).
Shinji Okazaki (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.