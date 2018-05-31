Stoke City brush aside League One Rochdale 4-1 at Spotland to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Ex-Barcelona striker Bojan Krkic opened the scoring, before Stephen Ireland doubled the lead from six yards.

Victor Moses made it 3-0 and Rhys Bennett pulled a goal back for Dale before Jon Walters tapped home Stoke's fourth.

Stoke will travel to Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round.