BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rochdale 1-4 Stoke City highlights

Rochdale 1-4 Stoke City

  • From the section FA Cup

Stoke City brush aside League One Rochdale 4-1 at Spotland to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Ex-Barcelona striker Bojan Krkic opened the scoring, before Stephen Ireland doubled the lead from six yards.

Victor Moses made it 3-0 and Rhys Bennett pulled a goal back for Dale before Jon Walters tapped home Stoke's fourth.

Stoke will travel to Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round.

Top videos

Video

Rochdale 1-4 Stoke City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch: 'Star man delivers yet again' - Eriksen's stunner for Denmark

Video

Is this the harshest VAR penalty award so far?

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired