Jos Hooiveld: Millwall sign Southampton defender

Jos Hooiveld joined Southampton from Celtic in the summer of 2011

Millwall have signed Southampton defender Jos Hooiveld on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Dutchman had a loan spell at Championship side Norwich City earlier this season, making six appearances for the Canaries.

The former Celtic defender becomes Millwall's sixth signing of the January transfer window.

Hooiveld is eligible to make his debut for the Lions in their Championship match at home to Reading on Tuesday.

Hooiveld had been due to spend the whole season on loan at Norwich, but he has not featured for the Carrow Road side since November.