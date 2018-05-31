BBC Sport - FA Cup: The best goals scored on fourth round weekend
The best goals from FA Cup round four
- From the section FA Cup
Watch the best goals scored in the FA Cup on fourth round weekend.
Jon Stead's goal which sparked the incredible scenes at Stamford Bridge is among them, along with a long range effort from Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson, a sublime Paul Gallagher free-kick for Preston North End, Tomas Rosicky's volley for Arsenal at Brighton, a superb Crystal Palace counter attack at Southampton, and Carles Gil's stunner for Aston Villa against Bournemouth.
If you have missed any of the action from round four you catch-up with all the highlights here.
You can vote for your favourite goal via this link. Voting opens at 11:00 GMT and closes at 13:00 GMT on 26 January.
