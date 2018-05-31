Watch the best goals scored in the FA Cup on fourth round weekend.

Jon Stead's goal which sparked the incredible scenes at Stamford Bridge is among them, along with a long range effort from Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson, a sublime Paul Gallagher free-kick for Preston North End, Tomas Rosicky's volley for Arsenal at Brighton, a superb Crystal Palace counter attack at Southampton, and Carles Gil's stunner for Aston Villa against Bournemouth.

If you have missed any of the action from round four you catch-up with all the highlights here.

You can vote for your favourite goal via this link. Voting opens at 11:00 GMT and closes at 13:00 GMT on 26 January.