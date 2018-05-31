BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bristol City 0-1 West Ham highlights

Bristol City 0-1 West Ham

Watch match highlights as Diafra Sakho's goal is enough for West Ham to beat Bristol City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Bristol City had the best of the chances in the first-half as West Ham twice had to make goal-line clearances, but the Premier League side took the lead after 81 minutes.

West Ham have won the FA Cup three times and reached the final on a further two occasions, the last time in 2006 when they lost to Liverpool on penalties.

Bristol City 0-1 West Ham

  From the section FA Cup
