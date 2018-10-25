Fabian Delph: Aston Villa midfielder extends contract

Villa midfielder Fabian Delph has three England senior caps

Aston Villa midfielder Fabian Delph has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

The 25-year-old England international was out of contract in the summer but will now stay at the Premier League side until at least 2019.

"I am a loyal person and committing my future will hopefully show everybody what type of guy I am," he said.

Delph, who joined Villa from Leeds in 2009, had been linked with moves to Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham.

He has made 12 league appearances for Villa this season and also made his England debut in the 1-0 friendly win against Norway in August.

On signing his new contract in January, Delph had said he intended to be at the club "for the long run".

"There was no way I was going to bail out," he said at the time.

"The fans have been the same [with me]. I am sure they will stick with us, help us get through this season and then looking into the future, it looks promising to me."

Delph would become Manchester City's first signing of the summer.