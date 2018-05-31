BBC Sport - FA Cup: Brighton 1 Arsenal 3 (Rosicky 59')
Brighton 1 Arsenal 3 (Rosicky 59')
- From the section FA Cup
Tomas Rosicky re-establishes Arsenal's two-goal lead against Brighton and Hove Albion in their FA Cup fourth-round tie.
Chris O'Grady had given Brighton hope with his goal early in the second half, but Rosicky's powerful strike made it 3-1 to the Gunners.
