Bradford chairman Mark Lawn hails ultimate win for the club

Bradford co-chairman Mark Lawn says beating Premier League leaders Chelsea in the FA Cup on Saturday was the "ultimate achievement" for the club.

The League One outfit caused a huge upset in the competition, coming back from 2-0 down to triumph 4-2.

Victory meant the Bantams reached the fifth round of the competition for the first time in 18 years.

"I am a bit stunned still, I'm not pinching myself in case I was dreaming," said 54-year-old Lawn.

"We were 2-0 down but they kept pushing the players, can you tell me another team that has put four past Mourinho in his career?

"This is an ultimate, to beat Chelsea, who I think will go on and win the Champions League - it really is."