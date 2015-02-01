Match ends, Southampton 0, Swansea City 1.
Southampton 0-1 Swansea City
- Swansea win at Southampton for first time in 62 years
- Saints suffer first Premier League defeat in seven
- Bertrand receives straight red card late on
- Swansea captain Williams clears off line twice from Mane
Jonjo Shelvey's stunning 25-yard strike fired Swansea City to a hard-fought Premier League victory at Southampton.
The midfielder had already hit the post before he drilled powerfully beyond Fraser Forster in the 83rd minute.
The hosts struggled to carve out chances throughout and their frustration told when Ryan Bertrand saw red for a late lunge on Modou Barrow.
The defeat sees Saints miss the chance to displace Manchester United in third, while Swansea climb one place to ninth.
Both teams came into the St Mary's contest with a point to prove after FA Cup exits and it was Ronald Koeman's side who looked most determined to make amends early on.
They almost made the breakthrough when James Ward-Prowse, fresh from signing a contract extension, saw his shot from a Nathaniel Clyne cross saved by the right boot of Lukasz Fabianski.
England right-back Clyne, who was the subject of reports linking him with a transfer to Manchester United, looked bright throughout the game.
|Swansea end 62-year wait
|Swansea's win at Southampton was their first since a 4-1 success in March 1953, when the club was still known as Swansea Town. They would not become Swansea City until 1969.
Midfielder Jack Cork, who left St Mary's to join Swansea on Friday, signed too late to be thrown straight into a meeting with his former employers.
Swansea boss Garry Monk was also without the suspended Gylfi Sigurdsson, leaving the visitors shorn of creativity in the final third, but Bafetimbi Gomis did his best to provide the spark for the Swans with a lovely take and first-time shot that flashed just wide after 13 minutes.
The Saints remained dominant in possession as the match moved into the second period, with Fabianski only lightly employed to keep out a clutch of Ward-Prowse efforts.
As with Gomis's chance in the first half, Swansea nearly sucker-punched Saints when Shelvey's low drive from distance came back off the post with Forster beaten.
But Shelvey made no mistake when presented with a shooting chance with seven minutes remaining, lashing a brilliant strike beyond Forster.
Southampton surged forward in search of an equaliser but were thwarted by Swans captain Ashley Williams, who twice cleared off the line from substitute Sadio Mane.
Home hopes were finally extinguished with the 89th-minute dismissal of Bertrand, who went in heavily on Barrow, leaving the young forward to be taken off on a stretcher.
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman: "We are very frustrated. I think the most lucky team won today.
"We created chances, had a lot of possession, pressed them, but then you have to score. Maybe in the second half we lost a bit of control and that is a pity because we didn't deserve to lose today."
On Bertrand's sending-off: "In my opinion it is not a red card. The sanction is too heavy. If we can appeal then we will."
Swansea manager Garry Monk: "We could have done better in the first half, but at half-time I said 'let's get through this quarter of an hour and they will get frustrated and we will get our chances'. We thoroughly deserved the three points. Jonjo's goal deserved to win any match."
On Bertrand red and Barrow injury: "I thought it was a bad tackle, but a red card? I'm not so sure. Mo is not one who stays down. We will assess him in the morning but he is a young player and I think it was more the shock of the challenge. He will be fine I think."
Line-ups
Southampton
- 23Forster
- 2Clyne
- 6José Fonte
- 3YoshidaBooked at 64mins
- 21BertrandBooked at 89mins
- 8Davis
- 28ReedSubstituted forManéat 63'minutes
- 11Tadic
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 22EliaSubstituted forSeagerat 90+2'minutes
- 19Pellè
Substitutes
- 1Davis
- 5Gardos
- 10Mané
- 33Targett
- 45Seager
- 46Gape
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 26NaughtonSubstituted forRangelat 82'minutes
- 33Fernandez
- 6Williams
- 3TaylorBooked at 44mins
- 56Fulton
- 14Carroll
- 12Dyer
- 8Shelvey
- 11EmnesSubstituted forBarrowat 16'minutesSubstituted forAmatat 90+3'minutes
- 18Gomis
Substitutes
- 2Amat
- 17Oliveira
- 19Tiendalli
- 21Grimes
- 22Rangel
- 25Tremmel
- 58Barrow
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 30,943
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Swansea City 1.
Steven Davis (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City).
Attempt missed. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Seager.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Angel Rangel.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Jordi Amat replaces Modou Barrow because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Ryan Seager replaces Eljero Elia.
Delay in match Modou Barrow (Swansea City) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) is shown the red card.
Foul by Ryan Bertrand (Southampton).
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jay Fulton.
Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Southampton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 0, Swansea City 1. Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Modou Barrow.
Foul by Eljero Elia (Southampton).
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Angel Rangel replaces Kyle Naughton.
Offside, Swansea City. Kyle Naughton tries a through ball, but Modou Barrow is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Carroll.
Foul by Eljero Elia (Southampton).
Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Davis.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jay Fulton.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a headed pass.
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Modou Barrow (Swansea City).
Attempt blocked. Jose Fonte (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
Dusan Tadic (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Neil Taylor (Swansea City).
Hand ball by Graziano Pellè (Southampton).
Attempt blocked. Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Maya Yoshida (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Maya Yoshida (Southampton).
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tom Carroll.