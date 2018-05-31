BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cardiff City 1-2 Reading highlights
Cardiff City 1-2 Reading
- From the section FA Cup
Reading beat Championship rivals Cardiff City 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The Bluebirds took the lead through a Kenwyne Jones header in the 25th minute. But second-half goals from Oliver Norwood and Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu turned the match around for Reading.
You can watch all of Saturday's FA Cup highlights here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired