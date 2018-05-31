BBC Sport - FA Cup: Liverpool 0-0 Bolton highlights
Liverpool 0-0 Bolton
Adam Bogdan pulls off a string of saves to deny Liverpool as Bolton manage a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup fourth round at Anfield.
Bogdan made two great saves from Philippe Coutinho and Fabio Borini as well as a block to prevent Raheem Sterling from scoring, while Dean Moxey had Bolton's best effort with a rasping first-half half-volley.
