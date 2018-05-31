BBC Sport - FA Cup: Preston North End 1-1 Sheffield United highlights
Preston 1-1 Sheffield Utd
- From the section FA Cup
Preston North End and Sheffield United share a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup fourth round at Deepdale.
Paul Gallagher's free-kick had given the home side the lead in the first half, but Diego De Girolamo stabbed home from six yards to set up a replay at Bramall Lane.
