Jack Rodwell is sent off as 10-man Sunderland can only draw 0-0 at home against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli made two brilliant saves from striker Jermain Defoe, while the visitors almost won it late when Hugo Rodallega's shot cannoned off a post.

