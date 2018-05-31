BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sunderland 0-0 Fulham highlights
Sunderland 0-0 Fulham
- From the section FA Cup
Jack Rodwell is sent off as 10-man Sunderland can only draw 0-0 at home against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.
Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli made two brilliant saves from striker Jermain Defoe, while the visitors almost won it late when Hugo Rodallega's shot cannoned off a post.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired