BBC Sport - FA Cup: Blackburn 2 Swansea City 1 (Gestede 78')
Blackburn 2 (Gestede 78') Swansea City 1
- From the section FA Cup
Substitute Rudi Gestede gives Blackburn Rovers the lead against Swansea in the 78th minute of the FA Cup fourth round tie at Ewood Park.
Available to UK users only.
See all of Saturday's FA Cup goals on the BBC Sport website from 1715 GMT.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired