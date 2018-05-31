BBC Sport - FA Cup: Blackburn Rovers 1 (Taylor 23') Swansea City 1
Blackburn 1 (Taylor 23') Swansea City 1
- From the section FA Cup
Blackburn Rovers' Chris Taylor scores to equalise against Swansea, two minutes after Gylfi Sigurdsson had given the Swans the lead.
