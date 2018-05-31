BBC Sport - FA Cup: Swansea's Kyle Bartley sent off after seven minutes
Swansea down to 10 after seven minutes
Swansea City's Kyle Bartley sees red after bundling over Blackburn Rovers' Joshua King in the seventh minute of their FA Cup tie.
Available to UK users only.
See all of Saturday's FA Cup goals on the BBC Sport website from 17:15 GMT.
