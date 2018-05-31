BBC Sport - FA Cup: Darren Bent puts Derby ahead against Chesterfield
Bent scores for Derby in victory
- From the section FA Cup
Darren Bent scores for Derby County to put them 1-0 up against Chesterfield in their fourth-round FA Cup tie.
The Rams went on to win the match 2-0.
Watch all the FA Cup fourth round highlights here
Available to UK users only.
