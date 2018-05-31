BBC Sport - FA Cup: Birmingham 1-2 West Brom highlights
Birmingham 1-2 West Brom
Victor Anichebe scores twice as West Brom survive a Birmingham fight-back to win the Midlands derby and reach the FA Cup fifth round.
Anichebe struck twice in 10 first-half minutes, both from passes from Saido Berahino, to give the Premier League side a seemingly comfortable lead.
Jonathan Grounds pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time to give the Championship side hopes of an upset. But City could not find a leveller as former keeper Ben Foster denied them.
