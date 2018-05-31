BBC Sport - FA Cup: Blackburn 0 Swansea 1 (Sigurdsson 21')

Blackburn 0 Swansea 1 (Sigurdsson 21')

  • From the section FA Cup

Swansea take the lead against Blackburn, courtesy of a Gylfi Sigurdsson goal in their FA Cup fourth-round tie.

The Swans had been reduced to ten men early in the game when Kyle Bartley was shown the red card for a bad foul.

Blackburn 0 Swansea 1 (Sigurdsson 21')

