BBC Sport - FA Cup: Blackburn 0 Swansea 1 (Sigurdsson 21')
Blackburn 0 Swansea 1 (Sigurdsson 21')
- From the section FA Cup
Swansea take the lead against Blackburn, courtesy of a Gylfi Sigurdsson goal in their FA Cup fourth-round tie.
The Swans had been reduced to ten men early in the game when Kyle Bartley was shown the red card for a bad foul.
