BBC Sport - FA Cup: Southampton 2-3 Crystal Palace highlights
Southampton 2-3 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights as Crystal Palace secure an FA Cup fifth round place with an entertaining 3-2 win at Southampton.
Graziano Pelle fired Saints ahead before Marouane Chamakh equalised for Palace,. A Scott Dann own goal put the home team in the lead again, but Yaya Sanogo hit back for the Eagles before Chamakh sealed victory with his second.
