BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham 1-2 Leicester highlights
Tottenham 1-2 Leicester
- From the section FA Cup
Watch match highlights as Leicester come back from 1-0 down to beat Tottenham 2-1 in their FA Cup fourth round tie at White Hart Lane.
Jeffrey Schlupp won it for Leicester with a stoppage-time volley after Leonardo Ulloa had cancelled out Andros Townsend's first-half penalty.
Watch all the FA Cup fourth round highlights here
Available to UK users only.
