Match ends, Hull City 0, Newcastle United 3.
Hull City 0-3 Newcastle United
- Newcastle's first win since Pardew's departure
- United's first clean sheet in 11 matches
- Hull lose four in a row for second time this season
- Hull have not scored in 11 of last 15 games
John Carver claimed victory in his first game since being confirmed as Newcastle head coach as Hull's losing run continued.
Remy Cabella's 20-yard strike gave Newcastle the lead at the KC Stadium before Hull's Ahmed Elmohamady had a goal ruled out for a clear handball.
Sammy Ameobi's long-range goal gave the away side a firm grip on the game.
Carver's team sealed the win with 12 minutes to go courtesy of a deflected finish from substitute Yoan Gouffran.
In this fixture last season, then-Newcastle boss Alan Pardew head-butted Hull midfielder David Meyler in the 4-1 away win.
Pardew's recent departure to Crystal Palace took the off-field heat out of the contest and focused attention on the pitch, where the away side were again vastly superior.
Newcastle are now 11 points above their opponents, who remain in the bottom three and were once again toothless in attack despite the return of Abel Hernandez and Nikica Jelavic.
Manager Steve Bruce revealed before the game that Hull had agreed a fee for Lokomotiv Moscow's Senegalese striker Dame N'Doye and his arrival cannot come soon enough.
Newcastle struggled for the first quarter of the game but Hull's continued inability to turn chances into goals meant the home side quickly lost their initial positivity.
Newcastle capitalised on this either side of half-time as Cabella created room for himself and fired in from outside the box for his first Newcastle goal in the 40th minute before Ameobi drove home from even further out soon after the break.
In between the two away goals, Hull did have the ball in the net but it came courtesy of the hand of Elmohamady, whose attempts to recreate Diego Maradona's Hand of God failed to convince the officials.
Hull battled for a way into the game and came close when Fabricio Coloccini almost sliced a clearance into his own net and Jelavic failed to steer Gaston Ramirez's saved shot into an empty net.
But their fate was sealed when Gouffran was given acres of space to fire a shot that deflected off Elmohamady, over the unfortunate Allan McGregor and into the net.
Hull manager Steve Bruce: "For 30 minutes there wasn't much in it but after that it was a succession of errors. It was an awful sight when you are not getting enough to go rescue something. We need to make sure that never happens again.
"We had umpteen chances at goal and we needed to take one of them and then we conceded a terrible goal. But then you need fight and determination to avoid one of those embarrassing afternoons, which if we are honest is what it became.
"We need to roll our sleeves up and show what we are about. If we do that we will be OK. But if we don't then we will be in trouble."
Newcastle head coach John Carver: "I thought it was an excellent game from our point of view. We had a good game plan.
"Remy Cabella produced what I asked him to produce before the game - a wonderful strike. He had the composure in the right area. We have been concerned about his end product but he is now starting to produce.
"There was a bit of pressure on but it is my job to control that. I can take the pressure but I want the players to express themselves and I think they did that today."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 27El MohamadyBooked at 45mins
- 21Dawson
- 6Davies
- 26RobertsonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBradyat 71'minutes
- 7MeylerBooked at 25minsSubstituted forAlukoat 56'minutes
- 14LivermoreBooked at 89mins
- 8Huddlestone
- 25Ramírez
- 9HernándezSubstituted forInceat 67'minutes
- 18Jelavic
Substitutes
- 4Bruce
- 11Brady
- 15McShane
- 22Harper
- 23Ince
- 24Aluko
- 29Quinn
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 22Janmaat
- 6Williamson
- 2Coloccini
- 19Haidara
- 8AnitaBooked at 29mins
- 14Colback
- 20CabellaSubstituted forGouffranat 72'minutes
- 7Sissoko
- 28AmeobiSubstituted forAbeidat 90+2'minutes
- 17PérezSubstituted forCisséat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Santon
- 9Cissé
- 11Gouffran
- 25Obertan
- 29Riviere
- 30Abeid
- 31Alnwick
- Referee:
- Phil Dowd
- Attendance:
- 23,925
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Newcastle United 3.
Attempt saved. Jake Livermore (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Mehdi Abeid replaces Sammy Ameobi.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Michael Dawson.
Offside, Hull City. Jake Livermore tries a through ball, but Gastón Ramírez is caught offside.
Booking
Jake Livermore (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).
Foul by Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United).
Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United).
Sone Aluko (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Fabricio Coloccini.
Attempt blocked. Gastón Ramírez (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Michael Williamson.
Attempt saved. Sone Aluko (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Sone Aluko (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Papiss Demba Cissé replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Foul by Massadio Haidara (Newcastle United).
Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 0, Newcastle United 3. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Massadio Haidara.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Yoan Gouffran replaces Rémy Cabella.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Robbie Brady replaces Andrew Robertson.
Attempt saved. Sone Aluko (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Tom Ince replaces Abel Hernández.
Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).
Hand ball by Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United).
Booking
Andrew Robertson (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Robertson (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Gastón Ramírez (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daryl Janmaat with a cross.