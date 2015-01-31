Dundee 1-1 Hamilton Academical

Dundee extended their unbeaten run while Hamilton Accies avoided their fifth straight defeat as they shared two late goals in a thrilling finish.

Accies were on top until Dougie Imrie was sent off seven minutes after the break for an off-the-ball clash that left Greg Stewart writhing in pain.

Player-manager Martin Canning's header looked to have handed Accies a first win under his charge against the odds.

But Stewart fired the equaliser with two minutes remaining.

Hamilton held out bravely for a deserved point - their first since Canning took over from Norwich City-bound Alex Neil on 9 January.

However, both sides will be left wondering what might have been as Dundee remain a point behind sixth-top St Johnstone and Accies failed to take advantage of fourth-placed Dundee United's involvement in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Despite Dundee's five-game unbeaten run, it was Accies who started more confidently and were denied within 30 seconds by the inside of the post after Tony Andreu burst through the centre of the Dundee defence and his shot was parried by goalkeeper Scott Bain.

Canning's downward header was cleared off the Dundee line, but it was the man he had brought back to the club this week who was giving the home defence a particularly torrid time.

Former Trinidad and Tobago international Jason Scotland had gone straight into the starting line-up after returning to the club amid absent Frenchman Mickael Antoine-Curier's public pronouncements about finding a club in England.

Player-manager Martin Canning put Hamilton ahead with five minutes remaining

And Kostadin Gadzhalov was fortunate to escape with a yellow card after tripping the striker as the 36-year-old belied his years with a neat turn on the edge of the penalty box.

Dundee manager Paul Hartley had shown attacking intent by introducing striker David Clarkson and winger Alex Harris in place of the injured Gary Harkins and Iain Davidson.

However, it took a header from Bulgarian defender Gadzhalov to force a save from Michael McGovern with a near-post block.

Dundee were finding it difficult to penetrate a defence again featuring their two sought-after full-backs, with Ziggy Gordon returning from injury and a failed bid from Jagiellonia Bialystok, while Stephen Hendrie was back from completing a summer switch to West Ham United.

Hartley responded to home frustration by hauling off Clarkson and Kevin Thomson at half-time and introducing Stephen McGinn, the former St Mirren and Watford midfielder signed on loan from Sheffield United in midweek, and Luka Tankulic to his midfield.

It failed to immediately change the balance of play, with Scotland being put clear by Andreu but this time being thwarted by the advancing McGowan.

The game eventually turned on what the officials ruled was a moment of madness from Imrie, who left Stewart writhing in pain off the ball.

Freed from those attentions, Stewart twice threatened the Accies goal with powerful efforts and a Jamie McAlister header flew just wide.

Hamilton looked to have snatched their first victory at Dens Park in five visits since September 2011 when Canning rose to head in an Ali Crawford corner.

However, Stewart's persistence paid off when he finished a series of long-range efforts by finding the far corner of the net from just inside the penalty box.

Jason Scotland (right) was influential after he returned to Hamilton this week

Dougie Imrie was sent off by referee Crawford Allan after a clash with Greg Stewart

Greg Stewart fired Dundee's equaliser from just inside the penalty box