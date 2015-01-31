Championship
Huddersfield1Leeds2

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Leeds United

Billy Sharp
Billy Sharp's late goal was his third of the season for Leeds United

Billy Sharp's late header secured a derby victory over Huddersfield Town for Leeds and eased the relegation concerns of Neal Redfearn's side.

Substitute Sharp connected with Mirco Antenucci's cross in the 90th minute to decide the West Yorkshire contest.

Sam Byram had put the visitors in front with a one-on-one finish, before Harry Bunn headed in a corner to level.

But Sharp's late interjection means Leeds are five points above the Championship drop zone.

United had not won in seven league games until last week's victory against leaders Bournemouth, and now have back-to-back victories for the first time since September, a week after owner Massimo Cellino stepped down from his involvement with the club.

They looked in high spirits early on, against a Huddersfield side that won three of their last four, as Byram latched on to Luke Murphy's pass before clipping over keeper Joe Murphy keeper with just seven minutes gone.

Billy Sharp graphic

Things seemed to get immediately worse for the hosts, with top-scorer Nahki Wells having to go off injured, but it paved the way for scorer Bunn to step off the bench.

And after James Vaughan's shot was deflected wide, Jacob Butterfield's subsequent corner drifted all the way to the back post where the substitute was able to nod in his seventh of the season.

Vaughan, wearing a facemask to protect a fractured cheekbone, had a header saved by Marco Silvestri and Sean Scannell fired across goal before the break.

But the game became flat in the second half, living up to its billing as a gritty derby, with plenty of contested tackles but few clear-cut chances.

Bunn almost snatched a winner for the Terriers but his header was cleared off the line by Steve Morison before Sharp produced the late drama, earning a booking for his exuberant celebration.

The game finished on an even more sombre note for mid-table Town, as defender Tommy Smith was taken off on a stretcher with a head or neck injury, and was later taken to hospital by helicopter.

Huddersfield manager Chris Powell on Tommy Smith's injury:

"It was a very serious incident but he is in good hands. His welfare is all important now.

"I believe he was in and out of consciousness for 10 minutes and this was a major head or neck trauma.

"I am a little bit shocked after that, but I have spoken to his family and hopefully he will be okay."

Leeds head coach Neil Redfearn:

"It was a great win because it sends out a message. It's a culmination of the four matches and is similar to when I was caretaker.

"We have two wins and two draws and we are going in the right direction."

A helicopter takes Huddersfield's Tommy Smith to hospital
Supporters had to be quickly urged out of the stadium to allow the helicopter to land
Sam Byram celebrates scoring Leeds United's opener against Huddersfield
Sam Byram's opener had come after a bright start from the visitors
Harry Bunn celebrates his equaliser for Huddersfield against Leeds
Harry Bunn's equaliser was his seventh of the season

Line-ups

Huddersfield

  • 13Murphy
  • 27SmithSubstituted forLolleyat 90+9'minutes
  • 4Hudson
  • 33LynchBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWallaceat 88'minutes
  • 7Scannell
  • 8ButterfieldBooked at 41mins
  • 2Edgar
  • 10Coady
  • 17Robinson
  • 21WellsSubstituted forBunnat 10'minutes
  • 9Vaughan

Substitutes

  • 3Dixon
  • 15Wallace
  • 18Lolley
  • 28Gobern
  • 30Bunn
  • 31Allinson
  • 45Majewski

Leeds

  • 1Silvestri
  • 15Wootton
  • 3Bamba
  • 32Cooper
  • 21TaylorBooked at 35mins
  • 23L CookSubstituted forSharpat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Murphy
  • 2Byram
  • 4AustinBooked at 45mins
  • 27MowattSubstituted forAntenucciat 59'minutes
  • 19Morison

Substitutes

  • 8Sharp
  • 12Berardi
  • 13Taylor
  • 14Bianchi
  • 26Montenegro
  • 33Sloth
  • 34Antenucci
Referee:
Chris Foy
Attendance:
20,029

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Leeds United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Leeds United 2.

Attempt missed. Sean Scannell (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Lolley following a corner.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sol Bamba.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Joe Lolley replaces Tommy Smith because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Billy Sharp (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

Delay in match Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Leeds United 2. Billy Sharp (Leeds United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mirco Antenucci with a cross.

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Murphy.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Murray Wallace replaces Joel Lynch because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sam Byram.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Billy Sharp replaces Lewis Cook because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield with a cross.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Scott Wootton.

Foul by Sol Bamba (Leeds United).

James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jacob Butterfield (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Coady.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.

Luke Murphy (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town).

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joe Murphy.

Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town).

Foul by Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United).

Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Mirco Antenucci replaces Alex Mowatt.

Foul by Rodolph Austin (Leeds United).

David Edgar (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Cook with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Sam Byram (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town).

Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rodolph Austin.

Offside, Leeds United. Alex Mowatt tries a through ball, but Steve Morison is caught offside.

Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town).

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sol Bamba.

Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).

James Vaughan (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth28166659283154
2Derby28166652252754
3Middlesbrough28158543182553
4Ipswich28149546271951
5Brentford2815494437749
6Watford28145956332347
7Wolves2812973335-245
8Norwich28128850341644
9Blackburn2810993838039
10Sheff Wed2891182125-438
11Birmingham2891093139-837
12Nottm Forest28810103740-334
13Cardiff2897123642-634
14Bolton2897123339-634
15Fulham28104144149-834
16Reading2897123342-934
17Huddersfield2897123647-1134
18Charlton2861572535-1033
19Leeds2888123039-932
20Rotherham28612102636-1030
21Brighton28611113036-629
22Millwall2869132644-1827
23Wigan28410142636-1022
24Blackpool2848162250-2820
View full Championship table

