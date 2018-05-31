BBC Sport - FA Cup Catch-Up: Fourth round highlights

Best bits of round four in 10 minutes

  • From the section FA Cup

Get all the best bits from a dramatic fourth round in under 10 minutes with our FA Cup Catch-Up.

Bradford City and Middlesbrough performed memorable giant-killing acts, Arsenal's Tomas Rosicky and Aston Villa's Carles Gil scored eye-catching goals, and there was even a nod to Only Fools and Horses.

Watch the fifth round draw on The One Show on Monday - BBC One from 19:00 GMT.

