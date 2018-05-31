BBC Sport - FA Cup Catch-Up: Fourth round highlights
Best bits of round four in 10 minutes
- From the section FA Cup
Get all the best bits from a dramatic fourth round in under 10 minutes with our FA Cup Catch-Up.
Bradford City and Middlesbrough performed memorable giant-killing acts, Arsenal's Tomas Rosicky and Aston Villa's Carles Gil scored eye-catching goals, and there was even a nod to Only Fools and Horses.
Watch the fifth round draw on The One Show on Monday - BBC One from 19:00 GMT.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired