BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cambridge nearly take lead v Manchester United
Double despair for Coulson
- From the section FA Cup
Cambridge United defender Josh Coulson inadvertantly inadvertantly blocks team-mate Michael Nelson's goal effort in the Manchester United six-yard box and then narrowly misses scoring with a header.
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired