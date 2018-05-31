BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cambridge nearly take lead v Manchester United

Double despair for Coulson

  • From the section FA Cup

Cambridge United defender Josh Coulson inadvertantly inadvertantly blocks team-mate Michael Nelson's goal effort in the Manchester United six-yard box and then narrowly misses scoring with a header.

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Double despair for Coulson

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch Zidane's two goals in 1998 World Cup final

Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

How the Cavs & Warriors made the NBA finals again

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Active Camps

Aspire Active Camps - Open Day
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired