BBC Sport - Crystal Palace v Man Utd: Highlights from the dramatic 1990 final
1990 FA Cup final: Crystal Palace 3-3 Man Utd
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights of the dramatic 1990 FA Cup final, when Crystal Palace and Manchester United played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Wembley.
There will be dawn-to-dusk coverage of the 2016 final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United across BBC One, BBC Two, Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website & app on Saturday.
