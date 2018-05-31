BBC Sport looks at the FA Cup highlights of Bolton Wanderers' veteran strike force of Emile Heskey and Eidur Gudjohnsen as they prepare to face Liverpool in the fourth round at Anfield.

They have a combined age of 73 years - Heskey 37 and Gudjohnsen 36 - and have played for 19 different clubs over the years.

Between them they have scored a total of 311 club goals in their careers - Heskey with 161 and Gudjohnsen on 150 - including these memorable efforts in the FA Cup.