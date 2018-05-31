Former Spurs forward Garth Crooks looks at how this season for Tottenham is echoing the successful Bill Nicholson era of the early 1960s.

Crooks speaks to Gary Mabbutt, Ossie Ardiles and David Pleat who are all impressed by current Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

With Tottenham aiming to break into the top four and still in three Cup competitions, could the club be on the edge of glory?

Available to UK users only.