Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Leicester City 2.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Leicester City
- Spurs fail to reach fifth round for third season in a row
- Schlupp fires a stoppage-time winner
- Foxes score twice in final seven minutes
- Kramaric controversially booked for diving
A stoppage-time volley by Jeffrey Schlupp earned Leicester a thrilling FA Cup victory at Tottenham.
The Foxes were trailing 1-0 with seven minutes remaining and appeared to be heading towards defeat.
But striker Leonardo Ulloa struck his ninth goal of the season, and Schlupp converted Danny Simpson's right-wing cross to secure an unlikely Foxes win.
Andros Townsend had given Spurs a first-half lead by converting a penalty for a second successive game.
Townsend has now scored four penalties in four different competitions this season, also netting in the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup.
But that will be of little interest or consolation to Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who must have felt his side were heading for a routine victory.
Tottenham had gone into the contest on an impressive run of only one defeat in their previous 11 games and on the back of victory over League One Sheffield United in the Capital One Cup semi-final.
But that game had been a struggle for the hosts, only Townsend's late penalty securing an advantage going into the second leg.
Leicester, meanwhile, have shown improved Premier League form of late and had reached the fourth round of the Cup with a deserved win over Newcastle.
Ulloa grabbed the decisive goal in that game and - paired for the first time with club record signing, 23-year-old Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric - he got on the scoresheet again here.
Leicester had been trailing to Townsend's first-half spot-kick, awarded when defender Liam Moore clearly upended Roberto Soldado. Mark Schwarzer, making his Foxes debut aged 42, went the wrong way.
But the visitors created chances and looked dangerous throughout and it was little surprise when Ulloa struck, controlling Schlupp's mishit shot and firing low beyond Michel Vorm.
The Foxes, tails up, poured forward and grabbed a winner with seconds remaining when Schlupp - impressive all afternoon - volleyed Simpson's cross through the grasp of Vorm.
It was a thrilling end to a gripping contest and although not quite as exciting as the last time the sides met at White Hart Lane - a 4-4 draw in February 2004 - Leicester fans will not be complaining.
The Foxes may also feel justice was done after new boy Kramaric appeared to be fouled in the first half by Spurs keeper Vorm. But instead of awarding a penalty, referee Robert Madley booked the Croat for what he deemed to be diving.
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "We made two mistakes at the end and we have paid for it by now being out of the FA Cup. The game was always under our control. We scored and created chances to add to it.
"It is football. We can make a mistake. But I am very disappointed because we expect to be through to the next round, so I'm not happy.
Leicester boss Nigel Pearson: "We kept going and we needed to because Tottenham are a squad full of athletes. They are also very good technically and as a unit, physically, they are pretty impressive. So for us it was a game in which we had to compete on lots of different levels.
On the controversial decision to book Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric instead of awarding a penalty: Those sorts of issues need addressing. We certainly felt aggrieved that we didn't get a penalty - and on top of that Kramaric being booked was harsh. But it's another example of why we should use technology. It wouldn't take long to clarify the situation."
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 13Vorm
- 6Chiriches
- 21Fazio
- 4Kaboul
- 3Rose
- 8Paulinho
- 29Capoue
- 19DembéléSubstituted forKaneat 87'minutes
- 17TownsendSubstituted forEriksenat 64'minutes
- 9SoldadoSubstituted forAdebayorat 71'minutes
- 11Lamela
Substitutes
- 10Adebayor
- 15Dier
- 18Kane
- 23Eriksen
- 24Friedel
- 25Stambouli
- 33Davies
Leicester
- 32Schwarzer
- 17Simpson
- 5Morgan
- 18MooreBooked at 24minsSubstituted forWasilewskiat 26'minutesBooked at 44mins
- 2de Laet
- 9VardySubstituted forNugentat 72'minutes
- 10King
- 4Drinkwater
- 15Schlupp
- 40KramaricBooked at 40minsSubstituted forAlbrightonat 73'minutes
- 23UlloaBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 3Konchesky
- 11Albrighton
- 12Hamer
- 19Cambiasso
- 24Knockaert
- 27Wasilewski
- 35Nugent
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 35,548
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
