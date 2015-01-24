Match ends, Queen's Park 1, Elgin City 1.
Queen's Park 1-1 Elgin City
Queen's Park slipped to third place in Scottish League Two after being held to a draw by bottom side Elgin City.
The visitors took the lead early on when Darryl McHardy headed in Daniel Moore's free-kick.
The Spiders were awarded a penalty when Mark Nicolson tripped Shaun Fraser and Fraser himself converted from 12 yards.
Fraser won another spot-kick before the break but it was saved and Bryan Wharton threatened for Queen's Park in the second half.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 2RooneyBooked at 82mins
- 5Quinn
- 6Wharton
- 3SlatterySubstituted forMcElroyat 60'minutes
- 8Miller
- 4Berry
- 7Woods
- 10FraserSubstituted forFotheringhamat 81'minutes
- 11BurnsBooked at 74mins
- 9HynesSubstituted forCarterat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Carter
- 14Fotheringham
- 15McElroy
- 16MacGregor
- 17Mitchell
- 18Mortimer
- 20Lochhead
Elgin
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Cooper
- 5DuffBooked at 32mins
- 4Gilchrist
- 3McHardy
- 7Thomson
- 6Nicolson
- 11MacPheeBooked at 29mins
- 8Moore
- 9WynessSubstituted forSutherlandat 72'minutes
- 10GunnSubstituted forMacKenzieat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McLean
- 14Beveridge
- 15Finlayson
- 16MacKenzie
- 17Sutherland
- 18MacEwan
- 20Black
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 538
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Elgin City 1.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Bryan Wharton.
Attempt blocked. Archie MacPhee (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Allen MacKenzie replaces Craig Gunn.
Attempt missed. Darren Miller (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Shaun Rooney (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen's Park).
Craig Gunn (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Kevin Fotheringham replaces Shaun Fraser.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mark Nicolson.
Foul by Bryan Wharton (Queen's Park).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Sean Burns (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).
Craig Gunn (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Shane Sutherland replaces Dennis Wyness.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Attempt saved. Jamie Duff (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Attempt missed. Bryan Wharton (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mark Nicolson.
Attempt blocked. Darren Miller (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Sean Burns.
Attempt missed. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. John Carter replaces Ryan Hynes.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Ciaran McElroy replaces Patrick Slattery.
Attempt saved. Darren Miller (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Bryan Wharton.
Foul by Darren Miller (Queen's Park).
Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Darren Miller (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 1, Elgin City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Elgin City 1.
Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ally Gilchrist.
Attempt missed. Tony Quinn (Queen's Park) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jamie Duff.
Penalty saved! Shaun Fraser (Queen's Park) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty Queen's Park. Shaun Fraser draws a foul in the penalty area.