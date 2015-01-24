Queen's Park 1-1 Elgin City

Queen's Park slipped to third place in Scottish League Two after being held to a draw by bottom side Elgin City.

The visitors took the lead early on when Darryl McHardy headed in Daniel Moore's free-kick.

The Spiders were awarded a penalty when Mark Nicolson tripped Shaun Fraser and Fraser himself converted from 12 yards.

Fraser won another spot-kick before the break but it was saved and Bryan Wharton threatened for Queen's Park in the second half.