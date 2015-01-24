Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Hibernian2

Queen of the South 0-2 Hibernian

Dylan McGeouch scores for Hibernian against Queen of the South
McGeouch put Hibs ahead from the penalty spot

Dylan McGeouch and Scott Robertson were on target as Hibernian secured victory at Queen of the South.

Hibs defender Liam Fontaine's first-half header was cleared off the line.

The visitors won a penalty for keeper James Atkinson's challenge on Jason Cummings and McGeouch converted.

With the visitors on top, Martin Boyle hit the post before Robertson's impressive strike ensured Hibs doubled their lead to move within two points of second-place Rangers.

Alan Stubbs' team, who lost at Palmerston Park in September, are now unbeaten in seven matches.

And the Dumfries hosts slip out of the play-off places, with Falkirk - 3-2 winners at leaders Hearts - leapfrogging them into fourth spot.

In an evenly-matched first 45 minutes of few chances, Iain Russell almost fired Queens in front in the fourth minute when his shot struck a post while Fontaine' header from a Scott Allan corner was knocked off the goal-line.

The breakthrough came on 63 minutes when Cummings was felled by Atkinson and the goalkeeper failed to make amends for his rash decision as McGeouch tucked away the spot-kick.

Boyle then struck the frame of the goal after slick interplay between Allan and McGeouch and Callum Booth hammered a long-range shot narrowly wide.

Robertson doubled the advantage in style, running on to pass and guiding a shot into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area.

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20AtkinsonBooked at 63mins
  • 12Kidd
  • 4Dowie
  • 6Higgins
  • 3Holt
  • 18McShaneSubstituted forPickardat 82'minutes
  • 17Carmichael
  • 11Russell
  • 8MillarBooked at 55minsSubstituted forBurnsat 77'minutes
  • 19LyleSubstituted forPatonat 71'minutes
  • 10Reilly

Substitutes

  • 1Clark
  • 2Mitchell
  • 7Burns
  • 15Paton
  • 24Smith
  • 28Pickard
  • 29Dickinson

Hibernian

  • 1Oxley
  • 22Booth
  • 4Hanlon
  • 5Fontaine
  • 16Stevenson
  • 8Robertson
  • 23McGeouch
  • 10Craig
  • 20AllanSubstituted forStantonat 83'minutes
  • 35CummingsBooked at 30minsSubstituted forHandlingat 90+2'minutes
  • 17BoyleSubstituted forForsterat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Forster
  • 11Stanton
  • 14Heffernan
  • 19Handling
  • 27Allan
  • 31Perntreou
  • 39Martin
Referee:
Calum Murray
Attendance:
3,677

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Queen of the South 0, Hibernian 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Hibernian 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Daniel Handling replaces Jason Cummings.

Lewis Kidd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Craig (Hibernian).

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Lewis Kidd.

Attempt missed. Callum Booth (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Jordan Forster replaces Martin Boyle.

Foul by Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South).

Liam Craig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Samuel Stanton replaces Scott Allan.

Attempt missed. Iain Russell (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Jake Pickard replaces Ian McShane.

Iain Russell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).

Foul by Michael Paton (Queen of the South).

Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Paul Burns replaces Mark Millar.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.

Attempt blocked. Iain Russell (Queen of the South) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Michael Paton (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Hibernian).

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0, Hibernian 2. Scott Robertson (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Michael Paton replaces Derek Lyle.

Attempt missed. Callum Booth (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Martin Boyle (Hibernian) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range.

Foul by Andy Dowie (Queen of the South).

Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jim Atkinson (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by Jim Atkinson (Queen of the South) after a foul in the penalty area.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0, Hibernian 1. Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Hibernian. Jason Cummings draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Lewis Kidd.

Foul by Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South).

Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Mark Millar (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts21173154134154
2Rangers20132542202241
3Hibernian22116544222239
4Falkirk229763129234
5Queen of Sth219663527833
6Raith Rovers218492337-1428
7Dumbarton2264122351-2822
8Cowdenbeath2143141948-2915
9Alloa2135131631-1514
10Livingston2144132332-911
View full Scottish Championship table

