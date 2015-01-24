Queen of the South 0-2 Hibernian

McGeouch put Hibs ahead from the penalty spot

Dylan McGeouch and Scott Robertson were on target as Hibernian secured victory at Queen of the South.

Hibs defender Liam Fontaine's first-half header was cleared off the line.

The visitors won a penalty for keeper James Atkinson's challenge on Jason Cummings and McGeouch converted.

With the visitors on top, Martin Boyle hit the post before Robertson's impressive strike ensured Hibs doubled their lead to move within two points of second-place Rangers.

Alan Stubbs' team, who lost at Palmerston Park in September, are now unbeaten in seven matches.

And the Dumfries hosts slip out of the play-off places, with Falkirk - 3-2 winners at leaders Hearts - leapfrogging them into fourth spot.

In an evenly-matched first 45 minutes of few chances, Iain Russell almost fired Queens in front in the fourth minute when his shot struck a post while Fontaine' header from a Scott Allan corner was knocked off the goal-line.

The breakthrough came on 63 minutes when Cummings was felled by Atkinson and the goalkeeper failed to make amends for his rash decision as McGeouch tucked away the spot-kick.

Boyle then struck the frame of the goal after slick interplay between Allan and McGeouch and Callum Booth hammered a long-range shot narrowly wide.

Robertson doubled the advantage in style, running on to pass and guiding a shot into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area.