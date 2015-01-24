Heart of Midlothian 2-3 Falkirk

Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Falkirk 3.
Scottish Championship leaders Hearts suffered a league defeat for the first time this season as Falkirk left Tynecastle with all three points.
Genero Zeefuik gave Hearts an early advantage from close range but John Baird equalised with a penalty.
Rory Loy's long-range strike gave Falkirk the lead for the first time, only for James Keatings to equalise.
However, Craig Sibbald put the visitors back in front with a curling shot and this time they held their lead.
With second-place Rangers not in action after their match against Cowdenbeath was postponed, Hearts' lead at the top remains at 13 points.
Falkirk move above Queen of the South into fourth place.
In a match packed with goalmouth incidents, Zeefuik made it three goals in two games after two minutes following good work from Osman Sow.
Falkirk should have been level when a free-kick from the left picked out Peter Grant at the far post but he scooped his effort over the crossbar.
Hearts goalkeeper Neil Alexander had to be alert to keep out Luke Leahy but there was nothing he could do about the Bairns' equaliser after Jordan McGhee fouled Loy in the box and John Baird fired in the penalty in the 33rd minute.
The visitors were on top at the start of the second half and grabbed a stunning second goal as Loy cracked a shot into the top corner.
Sam Nicholson brought a point-blank save from former Tynecastle goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and Hearts' increased pressure paid off when the ball fell to Keatings who smashed in from close range.
As the action see-sawed from one end to the other, it was Falkirk who grabbed the winner with 10 minutes remaining as Sibbald aimed a superb effort into the bottom corner.
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1Alexander
- 2Paterson
- 30McGhee
- 4WilsonBooked at 79mins
- 44EckersleyBooked at 86mins
- 7WalkerBooked at 23mins
- 17Buaben
- 6GomisSubstituted forHoltat 82'minutes
- 11Nicholson
- 20SowSubstituted forKeatingsat 65'minutes
- 23ZeefuikBooked at 2mins
Substitutes
- 10Holt
- 13Hamilton
- 14Pallardo Gonzalez
- 16Oliver
- 18Carrick
- 19Keatings
- 22McKay
Falkirk
- 1MacDonald
- 2Duffie
- 6VaulksBooked at 67mins
- 14Grant
- 19LeahyBooked at 42mins
- 10Sibbald
- 7TaiwoSubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes
- 11KerrBooked at 71mins
- 8AlstonBooked at 74mins
- 33LoySubstituted forBia Biat 90'minutes
- 35BairdSubstituted forDickat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Smith
- 12Bowman
- 15Dick
- 17Maybury
- 20Cooper
- 28Bia Bi
- 36Morgan
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 16,206
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Falkirk 3.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Danny Wilson.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Mark Kerr.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Botti Bia Bi replaces Rory Loy.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Liam Dick replaces John Baird.
Booking
Adam Eckersley (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
David Smith (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (Heart of Midlothian).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. David Smith replaces Tom Taiwo.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Jason Holt replaces Morgaro Gomis.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Falkirk 3. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Kerr.
Booking
Danny Wilson (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Danny Wilson (Heart of Midlothian).
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Blair Alston (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Alston (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Falkirk 2. James Keatings (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Género Zeefuik.
Attempt saved. James Keatings (Heart of Midlothian) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Mark Kerr (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Adam Eckersley.
Attempt saved. Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Duffie (Falkirk).
Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory Loy (Falkirk).
Booking
Will Vaulks (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Tom Taiwo (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. James Keatings replaces Osman Sow.
Attempt missed. Danny Wilson (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Will Vaulks.
Attempt missed. Danny Wilson (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Taiwo (Falkirk).