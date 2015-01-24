Heart of Midlothian 2-3 Falkirk

Loy's impressive strike was the second of Falkirk's three goals

Scottish Championship leaders Hearts suffered a league defeat for the first time this season as Falkirk left Tynecastle with all three points.

Genero Zeefuik gave Hearts an early advantage from close range but John Baird equalised with a penalty.

Rory Loy's long-range strike gave Falkirk the lead for the first time, only for James Keatings to equalise.

However, Craig Sibbald put the visitors back in front with a curling shot and this time they held their lead.

With second-place Rangers not in action after their match against Cowdenbeath was postponed, Hearts' lead at the top remains at 13 points.

Falkirk move above Queen of the South into fourth place.

In a match packed with goalmouth incidents, Zeefuik made it three goals in two games after two minutes following good work from Osman Sow.

Falkirk should have been level when a free-kick from the left picked out Peter Grant at the far post but he scooped his effort over the crossbar.

Hearts goalkeeper Neil Alexander had to be alert to keep out Luke Leahy but there was nothing he could do about the Bairns' equaliser after Jordan McGhee fouled Loy in the box and John Baird fired in the penalty in the 33rd minute.

The visitors were on top at the start of the second half and grabbed a stunning second goal as Loy cracked a shot into the top corner.

Sam Nicholson brought a point-blank save from former Tynecastle goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and Hearts' increased pressure paid off when the ball fell to Keatings who smashed in from close range.

As the action see-sawed from one end to the other, it was Falkirk who grabbed the winner with 10 minutes remaining as Sibbald aimed a superb effort into the bottom corner.