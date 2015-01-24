Match ends, Liverpool 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Liverpool 0-0 Bolton Wanderers
- Emile Heskey plays against his former side
- Bolton defence produce brilliant display
- Liverpool waste several chances
Bolton produced an exceptional defensive display to deny Liverpool and earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay.
The Championship side had goalkeeper Adam Bogdan to thank for two great saves from Philippe Coutinho and Fabio Borini, and a block to prevent Raheem Sterling from scoring.
Reds had a penalty appeal turned down when Jordan Henderson fell in the box after Jay Spearing's challenge.
Dean Moxey had Bolton's best effort with a rasping first-half half-volley.
The Trotters' veteran striker Eidur Gudjohnsen should have done better with the two chances that came his way, but on a day when he was partnered with Emile Heskey up front - with a combined age of 73 - the focus was always going to be on how Bolton would cope at the back.
As it happens, the defence was magnificent. A side that looked like Championship relegation certainties in early October have been revived under manager Neil Lennon and they once again displayed this new-found resilience at Anfield.
Hungarian goalkeeper Bogdan, who has been with the club since 2007, led by example with several excellent saves.
He rushed off his line to prevent Sterling from scoring, before making two good saves to deny midfielder Philippe Coutinho and substitute striker Fabio Borini.
And right at the death, he was in the right position to prevent Lucas Leiva's fierce drive from bursting the net.
Despite failing to score, the Reds looked dangerous throughout, and manager Brendan Rodgers will have been pleased the way his players managed to find gaps in what was almost a water-tight Bolton backline.
But he was clearly not impressed with two contentious refereeing decisions made by the man in black, Kevin Friend.
The first was early after the restart when defender Matt Mills appeared to trip Lazar Markovic on the edge of the area. Friend waved away appeals and then repeated the gesture when Henderson was nudged to the ground by substitute and former Red, Spearing.
Luck was not on the side of Rodgers's side today, but unlike fellow past winners Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham they live to fight another day in the FA Cup.
A similar display at the Macron Stadium should see them through to the fifth round.
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 2Johnson
- 23Can
- 17Sakho
- 19ManquilloSubstituted forBoriniat 68'minutes
- 14Henderson
- 24AllenSubstituted forLeivaat 67'minutes
- 3Enrique Sanchez DiazSubstituted forMarkovicat 45'minutes
- 20Lallana
- 10Coutinho
- 31Sterling
Substitutes
- 6Lovren
- 9Lambert
- 21Leiva
- 29Borini
- 46Rossiter
- 50Markovic
- 52Ward
Bolton
- 1Bogdan
- 14DerviteBooked at 73mins
- 4MillsBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSpearingat 73'minutes
- 5Ream
- 7Feeney
- 18Danns
- 21PratleyBooked at 85mins
- 25VelaBooked at 17mins
- 3MoxeySubstituted forWheaterat 83'minutes
- 22Gudjohnsen
- 19HeskeySubstituted forWilkinsonat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McNaughton
- 6Spearing
- 11Hall
- 17Trotter
- 24Lonergan
- 31Wheater
- 35Wilkinson
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 43,847
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 0, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Attempt saved. Lucas Leiva (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lazar Markovic.
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Lallana.
Attempt missed. Fabio Borini (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross following a set piece situation.
Fabio Borini (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Lazar Markovic (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Neil Danns.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Glen Johnson (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. David Wheater replaces Dean Moxey.
Attempt missed. Lucas Leiva (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lazar Markovic.
Fabio Borini (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
Foul by Fabio Borini (Liverpool).
Conor Wilkinson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Booking
Dorian Dervite (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dorian Dervite (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Jay Spearing replaces Matt Mills.
Foul by Lazar Markovic (Liverpool).
Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Adam Bogdan.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Adam Bogdan.
Attempt saved. Fabio Borini (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt blocked. Glen Johnson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Fabio Borini (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dorian Dervite (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Fabio Borini replaces Javier Manquillo.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Lucas Leiva replaces Joe Allen.
Attempt blocked. Joe Allen (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Bolton Wanderers).