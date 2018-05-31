BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: Cardiff v Leeds, 2002 third round
Watch Cardiff shock Leeds in 2002
- From the section FA Cup
BBC Sport looks backs at the 2002 FA Cup third round, when Cardiff pulled off a shock by beating Premier League side Leeds 2-1 at Ninian Park.
Scott Young scored a late winner for the Bluebirds against the then top-flight leaders.
Leeds had to play the entire second half with 10 men after striker Alan Smith was controversially sent off.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired