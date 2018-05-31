BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: Cardiff v Leeds, 2002 third round

Watch Cardiff shock Leeds in 2002

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport looks backs at the 2002 FA Cup third round, when Cardiff pulled off a shock by beating Premier League side Leeds 2-1 at Ninian Park.

Scott Young scored a late winner for the Bluebirds against the then top-flight leaders.

Leeds had to play the entire second half with 10 men after striker Alan Smith was controversially sent off.

Watch more classic FA Cup match edits here.

