BBC Sport - Tottenham Hotspur's Roberto Soldado misses sitter in Burnley win
Soldado misses sitter in Tottenham win
- From the section FA Cup
Tottenham's Roberto Soldado hits the bar instead of an open goal from five yards out during their FA Cup third-round replay against Burnley.
Spurs came back from two goals at down White Hart Lane to win 4-2.
They will face Leicester in the fourth round.
