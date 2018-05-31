BBC Sport - FA Cup: Spurs' Etienne Capoue scores equaliser against Burnley
Capoue's wonder strike for Spurs
- From the section FA Cup
Midfielder Etienne Capoue drills home an equaliser for Spurs as they fight back from two goals down against Burnley in their FA Cup third round replay at White Hart Lane.
Watch all of the FA Cup third round replay goals on the BBC Sport website.
