West Ham keeper Adrian knew he would score FA Cup penalty

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian was so confident he would score his decisive penalty against Everton he decided he no longer needed his gloves.

With the FA Cup third-round replay tied at 8-8 on spot-kicks, the Spaniard, 28, stepped up to send the hosts through.

"I didn't have nerves. I thought 'I'll take off my gloves, this game is over' and I struck the ball," he said.

The match had finished 2-2 after extra time and West Ham now travel to League One Bristol City in the fourth round.

After taking the lead through Enner Valencia and having a man advantage when Aiden McGeady was sent off, the Hammers were pegged back by Everton when Kevin Mirallas struck a late free-kick.

Romelu Lukaku seemed to have sent the Toffees through with an extra-time strike, but substitute Carlton Cole scored two minutes after coming on to take the game to penalties at Upton Park.

Everton's Steven Naismith had his penalty saved before Stewart Downing had the first chance to win it for the hosts, only to see his weak effort blocked by Joel Robles.

However, Robles struck the crossbar before Adrian calmly converted the 20th penalty to settle the tie.

"I never took a penalty before - only in training for a joke, but not serious," added Adrian. "Never in my life had I struck one in an important game.

"I took my gloves off so quickly as I worried that the referee might blow his whistle and give me a yellow card for time-wasting.

"I have celebrated my saves before, but never scoring a goal. It was my first goal in my career and it's an amazing day."

Adrian, with gloves, saves Steven Naismith's penalty during the shootout

He watches on as opposite number Joel Robles strikes his effort against the bar

That left the gloveless Adrian the opportunity to send West Ham through

It was a chance he took, and he celebrated in style