Reuben Noble-Lazarus: Rochdale sign Barnsley forward

Reuben Noble-Lazarus scored three goals in his 49 appearances for Barnsley

League One side Rochdale have signed Barnsley forward Reuben Noble-Lazarus on an 18-month permanent deal.

The 21-year-old joined Dale on loan in October and has scored twice in his six appearances.

He became the youngest player ever to play in the Football League when he made his debut, aged 15 years and 45 days, against Ipswich in 2008.

"He's got outstanding qualities and I'm glad that we've got him signed up for next season," said boss Keith Hill.

"We wanted some benefit from signing him and I feel as though signing him on an 18-month contract gives the football club, Reuben and myself, the best opportunity for Reuben to express himself and to find a home."

Noble-Lazarus, who came through the academy at the Tykes, was out of contract at Oakwell in the summer.