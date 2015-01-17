Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

Borini's goal against Villa was his first for the club since April 2013

Liverpool win fourth league game out of five

Villa go seven league games without win

Fabio Borini scores first goal of the season

Liverpool increased the pressure on Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert by beating his struggling side to secure a third away league win in succession.

The threat of a pre-match protest by Villa fans did not materialise but the home side went behind when Fabio Borini prodded in a Jordan Henderson cross.

Christian Benteke had a chance to level but his powerful strike was saved.

Liverpool survived a number of other scares before Rickie Lambert arrowed in an 18-yard shot to secure victory.

The Reds have lost only one of their last 10 league games and earned the three points without captain Steven Gerrard, who had not been risked after going off with a tight hamstring during last Saturday's win at Sunderland.

Villa, who improved after the break, failed to score for a fifth league game on the trot and they are now three points above the relegation zone, with their next two top-flight games against Arsenal and Chelsea.

Some Villa fans had threatened a protest by boycotting their seats in the Holte End for the first eight minutes of the match to mark each year that Randy Lerner had owned the club.

Villa's Lambert had urged against such action and the supporters appeared to have listened to his request with hardly an empty seat to be seen.

Villa fans last saw their side score a league goal on 20 December

However, the home side found themselves behind after striker Borini guided home an inviting Henderson cross to score his first goal of the campaign.

Villa could have fallen further behind but Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling failed to take two promising chances for the Reds.

Keeper Brad Guzan also kept Villa in the game when he tipped a Martin Skrtel header against the post.

Carles Gil, signed by Villa this week, came on to make his debut and his arrival signalled a spell of pressure from the home side.

However, Benteke had a well-struck half-volley saved by fellow Belgium international Simon Mignolet, while Baker headed a corner just over.

Benteke also volleyed wide before Lambert gave Liverpool the breathing space they needed by scoring his third goal of the season with a low shot into the bottom corner.

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers:

"It was always going to be a difficult game. Aston Villa are a hard team to try to break down but we were very complete in our performance.

"We passed the ball around really well at times and our counter-attack was very good and we probably should have exploited that more than we did.

"Importantly, when we had to defend at important moments of the game we stood up to the challenge."

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert:

"The second half I thought we were excellent. I didn't think there was too much in it in the first half.

"We lost a poor goal but the second half was relentless pressure from us and their goalkeeper has probably kept them in it with the save from Christian Benteke.

"I don't think anyone could fault us for the way we played in the second half.

"We just have to keep doing what we did today, keep getting the chances and they will go in."

Villa's goal drought now stands at 522 minutes in the Premier League

Four of Rickie Lambert’s last five Premier League have been scored away from home

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 17 Premier League visits to Villa Park