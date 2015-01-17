Burnley 2-3 Crystal Palace

Dwight Gayle has scored in all three matches under Alan Pardew

Crystal Palace fought back from 2-0 down at Burnley to maintain Alan Pardew's 100% start as manager.

Defender Ben Mee headed in his first goal for Burnley from Kieran Trippier's corner before Danny Ings made it 2-0 after Scott Arfield's pass.

Dwight Gayle made it 2-1 after Wilfried Zaha's cross from the right before Jason Puncheon levelled from 25 yards.

Striker Gayle completed the comeback when he controlled Puncheon's cross and fired the ball under Tom Heaton.

It was the second successive match in which Burnley have surrendered a 2-0 advantage, having been beaten 4-2 by Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

After making seven changes at White Hart Lane, Burnley manager Sean Dyche reverted to his preferred line-up, naming the same XI for an eighth consecutive league match.

The Clarets looked more cohesive in the early stages and surged into a 2-0 lead when Mee took advantage of poor marking by Joe Ledley and met Trippier's delivery to head in at the back post.

Burnley doubled their advantage four minutes minutes later when Palace defender Joel Ward tried to let the ball run out of play for a throw-in but winger Arfield stole possession to release Ings, who finished calmly.

Zaha switched wings to the right and it made an immediate difference. His cross was only half cleared by Trippier and Gayle was in the right place to fire the loose ball past Heaton.

Yaya Sanogo was given his debut after joining Palace on loan from Arsenal and the France Under-21 forward went close with a header as Palace ended the first half strongly.

The Eagles took just three minutes of the second half to draw level. James McArthur's lay-off found Puncheon in space and the winger was unopposed as he carried the ball forward before beating Heaton with a low drive from 25 yards.

Burnley brought on striker Sam Vokes to partner Ings in attack for the final 17 minutes. The pair shared 47 goals to help Burnley win promotion last season but it was Palace who ended the match on top.

Palace substitute Glenn Murray volleyed against the post before the visitors snatched victory with another Gayle strike.

Puncheon played a raking pass from the right wing that Murray left for Gayle and the forward controlled the ball before drilling his shot under Heaton for his 10th goal of the season.

Palace have won all three matches since former Newcastle manager Pardew was appointed on 3 January. and the Eagles are now up to 12th in the Premier League.

Burnley, meanwhile, are 17th - just one place and one point above the relegation zone, with 18th-placed Hull having played one game fewer.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I'm disappointed with the performance. It wasn't up to our standards. Even at 2-0 I didn't think we were operating in the right manner.

"There are many lessons. The simple one is if you're not on top of your game for every minute, you get hurt. There were some good signs but generally we didn't operate in the way we're used to."

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: "What a performance to come back. I don't care who you are playing against. It was an amazing game and I thought we deserved it. Jason Puncheon was the best player on the pitch today by a country mile.

"It's a great win for us that gives us great momentum. These players needed a bit of a lift and belief. I know these players and I know how they click so it's been easy for me to settle. The application can't be faulted in the three matches that I've had so far."

