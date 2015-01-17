Mansfield Town 2-3 Exeter City

Alex Nicholls scored a late penalty as Exeter beat Mansfield to move within a point of the League Two play-off spots.

Billy Kee twice had efforts cleared off the line for the hosts, but they fell behind when Tom Nichols headed in an Arron Davies cross.

Kee's header and Vadaine Oliver's low shot put Mansfield ahead, but Scot Bennett turned in a corner to level.

And six minutes from time Nicholls' penalty sealed the points after keeper Adam Smith brought down David Wheeler.

Mansfield Town manager Adam Murray told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"I think the situation of playing five at the back for six months has been highlighted.

"We are trying to change that and our back four are being shown up for not having an extra player to cover.

"The frustrating thing about today is we got ourselves ahead and then an individual error has cost us."