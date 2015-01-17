Match ends, Mansfield Town 2, Exeter City 3.
Mansfield Town 2-3 Exeter City
Alex Nicholls scored a late penalty as Exeter beat Mansfield to move within a point of the League Two play-off spots.
Billy Kee twice had efforts cleared off the line for the hosts, but they fell behind when Tom Nichols headed in an Arron Davies cross.
Kee's header and Vadaine Oliver's low shot put Mansfield ahead, but Scot Bennett turned in a corner to level.
And six minutes from time Nicholls' penalty sealed the points after keeper Adam Smith brought down David Wheeler.
Mansfield Town manager Adam Murray told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"I think the situation of playing five at the back for six months has been highlighted.
"We are trying to change that and our back four are being shown up for not having an extra player to cover.
"The frustrating thing about today is we got ourselves ahead and then an individual error has cost us."
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 23Smith
- 2SuttonSubstituted forRheadat 85'minutes
- 3Riley
- 32Raynes
- 26Elder
- 17Thompson-LambeSubstituted forBlairat 63'minutes
- 28Clements
- 15RavenhillBooked at 14minsSubstituted forMcGuireat 68'minutes
- 24Brown
- 29Kee
- 25OliverBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 1Studer
- 8Fisher
- 9Rhead
- 12McGuire
- 16Heslop
- 18Beevers
- 22Blair
Exeter
- 21Hamon
- 8Oakley
- 4Bennett
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 11Davies
- 7Sercombe
- 19Noble
- 33Harley
- 3Woodman
- 20NicholsBooked at 19minsSubstituted forNichollsat 76'minutes
- 34MorrisonSubstituted forWheelerat 31'minutesSubstituted forCumminsat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Butterfield
- 10Keohane
- 22Wheeler
- 23Nicholls
- 26Tillson
- 30Pym
- 31Cummins
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
- Attendance:
- 3,881
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away8
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 2, Exeter City 3.
Foul by Billy Kee (Mansfield Town).
Scott Bennett (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Graham Cummins replaces David Wheeler because of an injury.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Arron Davies.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by James Hamon.
Junior Brown (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Oakley (Exeter City).
Attempt saved. Michael Raynes (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Chris Clements (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Wheeler (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Matthew Rhead replaces Ritchie Sutton.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 2, Exeter City 3. Alex Nicholls (Exeter City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Exeter City. David Wheeler draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Adam Smith (Mansfield Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by James Hamon.
Attempt saved. Michael Raynes (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Arron Davies.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Callum Elder.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 2, Exeter City 2. Scott Bennett (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Sercombe with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Alex Nicholls replaces Tom Nichols.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Adam Smith.
Attempt saved. David Wheeler (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Foul by Chris Clements (Mansfield Town).
David Noble (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Billy Kee (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Noble (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Jamie McGuire replaces Ricky Ravenhill because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 2, Exeter City 1. Vadaine Oliver (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Matty Blair replaces Reggie Lambe.
Attempt saved. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Reggie Lambe (Mansfield Town).
Tom Nichols (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Junior Brown (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 1, Exeter City 1. Billy Kee (Mansfield Town) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Clements with a cross following a corner.