Fifa rankings

Men's top 20
Last rankings released 15 April 2019
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|1737
|2
|France
|1734
|3
|Brazil
|1676
|4
|England
|1647
|5
|Croatia
|1621
|6
|Uruguay
|1613
|7
|Portugal
|1607
|8
|Switzerland
|1604
|9
|Spain
|1601
|10
|Denmark
|1586
|11
|Argentina
|1580
|12
|Colombia
|1573
|13
|Germany
|1570
|14
|Sweden
|1567
|15
|Chile
|1559
|16
|Netherlands
|1554
|17
|Italy
|1550
|18
|Mexico
|1549
|19
|Wales
|1539
|20
|Poland
|1535
Rest of UK & Ireland
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|29
|Republic of Ireland
|1484
|33
|Northern Ireland
|1481
|44
|Scotland
|1430
Leading African nations
|African team ranking
|Overall rank
|Country
|Points
|1
|21 (-7)
|Tunisia
|910
|2
|27 (+1)
|Senegal
|838
|3
|38 (-)
|Congo DR
|706
|4
|41 (+1)
|Morocco
|686
|5
|45 (+1)
|Egypt
|649
Leading Asian nations
|Asian team ranking
|Overall rank
|Country
|Points
|1
|36 (+4)
|Australia
|718
|2
|37 (-1)
|Iran
|708
|3
|57 (+4)
|South Korea
|544
|4
|61 (-1)
|Japan
|521
|5
|67 (-)
|Saudi Arabia
|465
Leading European nations
|European team ranking
|Overall rank
|Country
|Points
|1
|1 (-)
|Germany
|1558
|2
|3 (-)
|Belgium
|1298
|3
|5 (-)
|Portugal
|1274
|4
|6 (-)
|Switzerland
|1199
|5
|7 (-)
|France
|1198
Leading North American nations
|North American team ranking
|Overall rank
|Country
|Points
|1
|15 (-)
|Mexico
|989
|2
|23 (+2)
|Costa Rica
|884
|3
|25 (-1)
|United States
|873
|4
|54 (-2)
|Jamaica
|588
|5
|55 (-)
|Panama
|571
Leading South American nations
|South American team ranking
|Overall rank
|Country
|Points
|1
|2 (-)
|Brazil
|1431
|2
|5 (-)
|Argentina
|1241
|3
|9 (-)
|Chile
|1135
|4
|11 (-)
|Peru
|1125
|5
|14 (+3)
|Uruguay
|1018
Full Fifa World rankings (external site)
Women's top 10
Last rankings released 23 March 2018
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|1 (-)
|United States
|2115
|2 (+1)
|England
|2042
|3 (-1)
|Germany
|2033
|4 (+1)
|Canada
|2029
|5 (+1)
|France
|2025
|6 (-2)
|Australia
|2018
|7 (-)
|Netherlands
|1972
|8 (-)
|Brazil
|1968
|9 (+1)
|Sweden
|1963
|10 (+1)
|North Korea
|1955
Rest of UK & Ireland
|Rank
|Euro rank
|Country
|Points
|22 (+1)
|13
|Scotland
|1793
|29 (-)
|18
|Republic of Ireland
|1684
|34 (+1)
|21
|Wales
|1644
|56 (-1)
|29
|Northern Ireland
|1425
Full Fifa Women's World rankings (external site)