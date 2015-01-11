Roma 2-2 Lazio

Totti moved level with Dino da Costa, who played for Roma in the 1950s and 1960s, as the capital derby's top scorer

Roma captain Francesco Totti took a selfie of himself to celebrate becoming the joint top scorer in the capital derby with the equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Lazio.

The Italy forward scored both second-half goals for second-placed Roma and was handed a mobile phone by one of the coaching staff to mark the leveller.

The 38-year-old held the phone up and took a photo with the Roma fans behind him as his side recovered from 2-0 down.

Lazio led after Stefano Mauri converted Felipe Anderson's cross, before the latter doubled the lead from 20 yards.

Totti, who has now scored 11 times against Lazio, said: "I thought about it during the week.

"Although it's in fashion, I don't usually take them because I want my private life to stay that way, but this was a special occasion, something to be remembered for a long time."

Roma went into the game knowing victory would take them above Juventus, ahead of the champions' trip to fourth-placed Napoli later on Sunday.

But it was Lazio, starting the match in third place, who opened up a 2-0 half-time lead.

Totti reduced the arrears with a fine angled strike three minutes after the restart and claimed his second from close range just after the hour to set up a tense finale.

It was his 239th goal in Serie A. Silvio Piola holds the record with 274.

Francesco Totti is Roma's record appearance-maker

Roma remain in second position in Serie A

Roma are unbeaten in three Rome derbies

Lazio are unbeaten in six matches

Supporters hold up posters of Roma players before the match